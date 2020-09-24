Loading articles...

Rio's Carnival parade plans suspended because of pandemic

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro on Thursday delayed its annual Carnival parade, saying the global spectacle cannot go ahead in February because of Brazil’s continued vulnerability to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jorge Castanheira, president of Rio’s League of Samba Schools, announced that the continued spread of the coronavirus has made it impossible to safely hold the traditional parades that are a cultural mainstay and, for many, a source of livelihood. No new date has been set, he said.

Rio’s City Hall has yet to announce a decision about the Carnival street parties that take place across the city. But its tourism promotion agency said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sept. 17 that without a coronavirus vaccine, it is uncertain when large public events can resume. A statement from the agency Thursday provided no further clarity on the fate of the Carnival street parties.

Diarlei Rodrigues, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:28 PM
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened #NB400 north of Canal Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:22 PM
Watch for reduced visibility if you have to head out early in the morning. This is for #Toronto, but less fog west,…
Latest Weather
Read more