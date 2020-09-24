Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Retired teachers urged to return to the classroom
by Alex Bloomfield
Posted Sep 24, 2020 3:13 pm EDT
A teacher writes on a chalk board. Getty Images
The professional college for Ontario teachers is asked retired and former teachers to come back to work.
It comes as school boards across the province struggle with a staffing shortage due to the addition of virtual learning and smaller class sizes.
Thousands of former teachers have received the letter from the Ontario College of Teachers which pleads with them to return.
680 News obtained a copy of the letter, which can be seen in full in this tweet from 680’s Momin Qureshi.
A spokesman for the College says the former teachers are desperately needed right now because they can be onboarded quickly.
The Toronto District School Board alone said it was working to fill some 500 teacher vacancies earlier this week.
