Publisher: 2 reporters arrested during Kentucky protests

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The publisher of an online news site said two of the site’s reporters were arrested during protests in Kentucky’s largest city after a grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel said in a news release that the two reporters were peacefully doing their jobs when police detained them Wednesday night.

Police on Thursday confirmed that Shelby Talcott was charged with failure to disperse and unlawful assembly and Jorge Ventura was charged with failure to disperse and violation of curfew. No further details were immediately released.

Cities around the country saw protesters take to the streets after the Kentucky grand jury’s decision.

The Associated Press

