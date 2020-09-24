Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Publisher: 2 reporters arrested during Kentucky protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2020 5:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The publisher of an online news site said two of the site’s reporters were arrested during protests in Kentucky’s largest city after a grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel said in a news release that the two reporters were peacefully doing their jobs when police detained them Wednesday night.
Police on Thursday confirmed that Shelby Talcott was charged with failure to disperse and unlawful assembly and Jorge Ventura was charged with failure to disperse and violation of curfew. No further details were immediately released.
Cities around the country saw protesters take to the streets after the Kentucky grand jury’s decision.
The Associated Press
