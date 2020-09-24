Loading articles...

Peel police continue search for missing 15-year-old girl

Peel Police need the public's help in location Adrianne Manella, 15. Peel Police

Peel Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Brampton.

Adrianne Mannella was last seen on September 14 around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Williams Parkway.

She’s described as multi-racial with a light to medium complexion, standing around 5-foot-7 with a thin build, around 100 pounds, and has brown curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white running shoes.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.

