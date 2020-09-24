Ontario fall pandemic preparedness plan roll out continues today

Premier Doug Ford is expected to continue the roll out of his fall pandemic preparedness plan on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott’s office has confirmed the announcement will provide spending details related to testing and case and contact management.

The premier has already announced the province will launch a bolstered flu shot campaign in the coming weeks in a bid to keep hospital capacity down.

On Wednesday, the government said that up to 60 pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic people starting Friday.

Other yet-to-be announced elements of the province’s plan will focus on quick identification, management and prevention of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The strategy will also address ways to reduce health service backlogs, prepare for case surges and recruit and train health-care workers.

Meanwhile, a leaked draft to the CBC of the province’s fall pandemic plan reveals the Ford government is leaning towards targeted restrictions to deal with COVID-19 hotspots, rather than widespread closures.

The 21-page draft, provided by a government source this week, acknowledges the recent upsurge in new COVID-19 cases, and lays out three possible scenarios of what the second wave could look like: small, moderate or large.

Whichever scenario plays out, the plan favours responding with targeted restrictions, rather than widespread closures or a lockdown.