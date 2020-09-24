Loading articles...

No charges after Delaware review of 2015 police shooting

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Attorney General’s Office is standing by its earlier decision not to charge police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a wheelchair, following a review of new evidence in the case.

The Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust issued a report Tuesday reaffirming a 2016 decision not to criminally charge the four Wilmington officers who shot Jeremy McDole five years ago.

McDole, 28, was sitting in his wheelchair when he was shot and killed after police received a 911 call about a man with a gun. A bystander’s cellphone footage showed officers repeatedly telling McDole to drop his weapon and raise his hands, with McDole reaching for his waist area before shots erupted.

A report from then-Attorney General Matt Denn’s office concluded that former Wilmington Police Senior Cpl. Joseph Dellose discharging his firearm created uncertainty among other responding officers who, not knowing where the gunfire came from, also opened fire on McDole. Denn’s office criticized Dellose for “extraordinarily poor police work” and said he should not carry a firearm.

But Justice Department officials still cleared the officers of wrongdoing and said evidence did not indicate they wilfully used excessive force.

Protestors this summer joined the McDole family’s calls for the case to be reopened. The McDoles had disputed that Jeremy had a firearm at the time, and also suggested there was new evidence, including previously uninterviewed witnesses, in the case.

Keandra McDole, Jeremy’s sister, said Wednesday that she was disappointed, and expected at least an assault charge against Dellose, according to The Delaware News Journal.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
City Streets: EB/WB Dundas is CLOSED west of Bay for this collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:27 AM
Since September 1st #Toronto YYZ has only recorded 23.2mm rain with the last measurable rainfall coming on Sept 13…
Latest Weather
Read more