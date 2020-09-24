Loading articles...

Nick Nurse says Scotiabank Arena to open for US voters

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse looks on as his team plays the Cleveland Cavaliers in first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Toronto Raptors recognize how important the upcoming U.S. election is and the team is doing its part to ensure everyone gets out to vote.

During an appearance on Tim and Sid on Thursday, Nurse confirmed that Scotiabank Arena will be open for American citizens living in Canada that are looking to vote ahead of the November 3rd election.

Scotiabank Arena isn’t the only sports venue with plans of transforming into a centre for voters.

New York residents have been assigned to Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks and Rangers play.

In Los Angeles, aided by Lakers star LeBron James and his “More Than a Vote” campaign, the group has partnered with the Dodgers to transform Dodger Stadium this November, as the Chavez Ravine facility will also become an election voting centre.

Nurse says dates will be released to the public soon.

