Meryam Haddad back on the ballot after Greens rethink expulsion from leadership race

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Montreal immigration lawyer Meryam Haddad will be on the ballot for the Green party’s leadership after all. 

The party’s leadership committee says it has overturned its Tuesday decision to expel Haddad from the race for violating the party’s rules.

Haddad’s expulsion came after she tweeted an endorsement for the new B.C. Ecosocialists party in that province’s election rather than for the B.C. Green party.

The party says in a statement today that the leadership committee decided there were “mitigating circumstances” and accepted Haddad’s appeal.

There are eight candidates in the race, which will be decided Oct. 3.

Online voting begins on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press

