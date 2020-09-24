Member of Premier Doug Ford's staff tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Premier Doug Ford’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Ford’s office says a junior member of the premier’s tour team has tested positive and that Doug Ford did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with this staff member.

The premier’s office says Ford will closely monitor for symptoms and take appropriate next steps if necessary.

This news comes the same day Ford is expected to continue to share the roll out of the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan.