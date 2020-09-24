Markham man pleads guilty to murdering 4 family members

A 23-year-old has pleaded guilty to four murder charges after his mother, father, grandmother and sister were found dead inside their Markham home in 2019.

On July 28 of that year, York Regional Police said officers were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue, just southwest of Major MacKenzie Drive East and Markham Road, after receiving reports that several people were injured.

A man at the front door of the home, later identified as Menhaz Zaman, let officers inside, who then discovered the four bodies.

He was taken into custody shortly after.

Police say they were tipped off through members of an online gaming platform, after Zaman posted messages about the murders with people he met while playing video games.

Zaman would talk about feeling depressed and dropping out of university.

“I started getting depressed, became an atheist, and ultimately created this plan,” he wrote.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Sentencing is expected to take place on Monday, October 26th.