Man reportedly stabbed on subway train near College Station

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious condition after reportedly being stabbed on the subway at College Station.

Police were called to the area of Yonge and Carlton streets around 10 p.m. where a man came up from the subway station suffering from stab wounds.

It is believed the man was stabbed onboard a train and officers are searching the subway station.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

