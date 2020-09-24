Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle near Kensington Market
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 24, 2020 7:48 pm EDT
Officers say the man suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident. The victim later died in hospital. Hughes Cormier/CityNews
Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a car just north of Kensington Market.
Officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue area around 6 p.m. Thursday night for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.
The victim’s injuries were serious and police say CPR was performed.
The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Constable David Hopkinson says the driver remained at the scene.
Road closures will be in place as the investigation continues.
