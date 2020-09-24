Man dies after being struck by vehicle near Kensington Market

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a car just north of Kensington Market.

Officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue area around 6 p.m. Thursday night for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

The victim’s injuries were serious and police say CPR was performed.

The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Constable David Hopkinson says the driver remained at the scene.

Road closures will be in place as the investigation continues.