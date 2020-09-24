Loading articles...

Man dies after being struck by vehicle near Kensington Market

Officers say the man suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident. The victim later died in hospital. Hughes Cormier/CityNews

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a car just north of Kensington Market.

Officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue area around 6 p.m. Thursday night for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

The victim’s injuries were serious and police say CPR was performed.

The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Constable David Hopkinson says the driver remained at the scene.

Road closures will be in place as the investigation continues.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision #NB400 north of Canal Rd, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:22 PM
Watch for reduced visibility if you have to head out early in the morning. This is for #Toronto, but less fog west,…
Latest Weather
Read more