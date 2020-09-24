Loading articles...

Man charged in connection with alleged online threats against Quebec premier

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, followed by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube walk too a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at the National Assembly in Quebec City, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. A 65-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly threatening Premier Francois Legault online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

MONTREAL — A 65-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly threatening Premier Francois Legault online.

Sylvain Proulx will appear in court on Nov. 9 in Roberval, in the Lac-Saint-Jean region.

According to the charge sheet, the threat to cause death or bodily harm to the Quebec premier was made on Sept. 5.

Three days later, on Sept. 8, Quebec provincial police announced they were meeting with two men, ages 59 and 65, regarding threatening language against a member of the provincial legislature.

It’s unclear whether action was taken against the 59-year-old.

The incident prompted a Quebec provincial police spokesman to warn the public on Twitter that threatening language is always taken seriously, even if it comes from a social media account.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB Gardiner west of Kipling express. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Watch for reduced visibility if you have to head out early in the morning. This is for #Toronto, but less fog west,…
Latest Weather
Read more