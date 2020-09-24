Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged in connection with alleged online threats against Quebec premier
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 24, 2020 4:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, followed by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube walk too a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at the National Assembly in Quebec City, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. A 65-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly threatening Premier Francois Legault online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
MONTREAL — A 65-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly threatening Premier Francois Legault online.
Sylvain Proulx will appear in court on Nov. 9 in Roberval, in the Lac-Saint-Jean region.
According to the charge sheet, the threat to cause death or bodily harm to the Quebec premier was made on Sept. 5.
Three days later, on Sept. 8, Quebec provincial police announced they were meeting with two men, ages 59 and 65, regarding threatening language against a member of the provincial legislature.
It’s unclear whether action was taken against the 59-year-old.
The incident prompted a Quebec provincial police spokesman to warn the public on Twitter that threatening language is always taken seriously, even if it comes from a social media account.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020