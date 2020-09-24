Loading articles...

Liberals promise action on biases in justice system, policing

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is promising legislation and money to address systemic inequities in all phases of the criminal justice system.

The commitments come amid mounting concerns about unfair treatment of Black and Indigenous people, who are overrepresented in courts and jails.

The throne speech pledges action on issues ranging from sentencing and rehabilitation to improved civilian oversight of the RCMP and standards on the use of force.

The measures also include modern training for police and other law-enforcement agencies, as well as broader RCMP reforms that emphasize a shift toward community-led policing.

In addition, the Liberals promise to speed up work on a legislative framework for First Nations policing as an essential service.

Perry Bellegarde, grand chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says zero tolerance on excessive use of force must be among the moves to improve policing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Weston collectors - two centre lanes blocked, heavy tow on scene. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:27 AM
Since September 1st #Toronto YYZ has only recorded 23.2mm rain with the last measurable rainfall coming on Sept 13…
Latest Weather
Read more