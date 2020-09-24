Loading articles...

Ford staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A worker places COVID-19 samples into storage after they've run through a machine for analysis at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A member of Premier Doug Ford’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Thursday, the premier’s office said a junior member of Ford’s tour team has tested positive.

“The Premier did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with this staff member,” the statement read.

The premier’s office also said Ford will “monitor for symptoms and take appropriate next steps if necessary.”

