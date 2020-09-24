Firefighters battling a large industrial fire in North York

Emergency crews are at the scene of a 2-alarm industrial fire near Steeles and Highway 400.

Toronto Fire tells 680 news a warehouse caught fire around 2:30 this afternoon.

It’s on Kenhar Drive, south of Steeles, between Weston Rd. and Signet Dr.

Thick, black smoke can be seen from the 400, causing a visual distraction for drivers.

There are no reports of injuries.

Weston Rd is closed both ways between Ormont Dr. and Fenmar Dr.