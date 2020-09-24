Loading articles...

Firefighters battling a large industrial fire in North York

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 3:37 pm EDT

Emergency crews are at the scene of a 2-alarm industrial fire near Steeles and Highway 400.

Toronto Fire tells 680 news a warehouse caught fire around 2:30 this afternoon.

It’s on Kenhar Drive, south of Steeles, between Weston Rd. and Signet Dr.

Thick, black smoke can be seen from the 400, causing a visual distraction for drivers.

There are no reports of injuries.

Weston Rd is closed both ways between Ormont Dr. and Fenmar Dr.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB/SB Weston is CLOSED from Fenmar to Ormont while crews put out the fire. Heavy delays on the alternate ro…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:27 AM
Since September 1st #Toronto YYZ has only recorded 23.2mm rain with the last measurable rainfall coming on Sept 13…
Latest Weather
Read more