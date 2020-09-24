Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Eyewitnesses to shootings take the stand in Fredericton murder trial
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 24, 2020 10:45 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
FREDERICTON — A murder trial in Fredericton is hearing today from eyewitnesses who lived in an apartment complex where two police officers and a couple were shot and killed on Aug. 10, 2018.
Matthew Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.
Norma Foster told the court she awoke to the sound of gunshots shortly after 7 a.m. and called police.
She looked outside and saw two people checking the pulse of a man lying on the ground.
Sarah Gould sobbed as she related how she heard gunshots and then saw the two police officers killed as they approached the scene a short time later.
Asked where they were shot, Gould indicated her chest for the male officer and her back for the female officer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.
The Canadian Press
