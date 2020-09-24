Loading articles...

Savour your morning coffee now…

Klatch Coffee owner Bo Thiara holds a cup of Elida Natural Geisha coffee at his shop in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The California cafe is brewing up what it calls the world's most expensive coffee - at $75 a cup. Klatch Coffee Roasters is serving the exclusive brew, the Elida Natural Geisha 803, at its branches in Southern California and San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In today’s Big Story podcast, because the coffee bean is in danger. A rapidly spreading fungus is threatening both the plants themselves and the farmers who make a living from them. The fungicides that used to stop it no longer work in many cases and climate change is making life easier for the fungus every day in areas where coffee grows.

How long until there’s a coffee shortage? Or until we start losing some of the more unique varieties? We don’t know, but there is still time to fight the problem.

GUEST: Maryn McKenna, science journalist and author

