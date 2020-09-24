Loading articles...

Brampton woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in Hamilton

Hamilton police have identified Amy Hager, 20, from Brampton as the victim of the city's 11th homicide this year. HANDOUT/Hamilton Police

Hamilton police have identified the woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend as 20-year-old Amy Hager of Brampton.

Hager’s body was discovered on Monday night in the apartment where she lived with Shaun Chiasson.

Police were called to the area of the apartment in regards to a man needing medical attention around 9 p.m.

When officers began to investigate how the man was injured, they went to his apartment and found a woman suffering from signs of trauma.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 39-year-old man was taken to hospital and later identified as Chiasson. He has since been charged with second-degree murder and will be appearing in court on Friday.

Hager was originally from Brampton and her family has been notified. They have asked for privacy as they “deal with the devastating news.”

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB/SB Weston is CLOSED from Fenmar to Ormont while crews put out the fire. Heavy delays on the alternate ro…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:27 AM
Since September 1st #Toronto YYZ has only recorded 23.2mm rain with the last measurable rainfall coming on Sept 13…
Latest Weather
Read more