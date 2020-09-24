Brampton woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in Hamilton

Hamilton police have identified the woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend as 20-year-old Amy Hager of Brampton.

Hager’s body was discovered on Monday night in the apartment where she lived with Shaun Chiasson.

Police were called to the area of the apartment in regards to a man needing medical attention around 9 p.m.

When officers began to investigate how the man was injured, they went to his apartment and found a woman suffering from signs of trauma.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 39-year-old man was taken to hospital and later identified as Chiasson. He has since been charged with second-degree murder and will be appearing in court on Friday.

Hager was originally from Brampton and her family has been notified. They have asked for privacy as they “deal with the devastating news.”