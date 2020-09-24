Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with win over Yankees
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 24, 2020 9:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 10:17 pm EDT
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, is congratulated by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Led by their ace Hyun Jin Ryu, the club officially clinched a postseason berth with a 4-1 win Thursday night against the New York Yankees.
Toronto’s last playoff appearance came in 2016, when the club reached the American League Champion series, eventually losing to the Cleveland Indians.
This is the Blue Jays’ first playoff appearance under the guidance of manager Charlie Montoyo, and a first for most members of the team’s young core; a group that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Nate Pearson.
This #BlueJays team, quarantined in a hotel for summer camp, who could not call Rogers Centre in Toronto home due to Covid, who spent the first two weeks on the road, who received permission to play in a minor league park in Buffalo.. this team..is headed to the postseason ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q9e9cepoYL