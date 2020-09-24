Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with win over Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Led by their ace Hyun Jin Ryu, the club officially clinched a postseason berth with a 4-1 win Thursday night against the New York Yankees.

Toronto’s last playoff appearance came in 2016, when the club reached the American League Champion series, eventually losing to the Cleveland Indians.

This is the Blue Jays’ first playoff appearance under the guidance of manager Charlie Montoyo, and a first for most members of the team’s young core; a group that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Nate Pearson.

This #BlueJays team, quarantined in a hotel for summer camp, who could not call Rogers Centre in Toronto home due to Covid, who spent the first two weeks on the road, who received permission to play in a minor league park in Buffalo.. this team..is headed to the postseason ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q9e9cepoYL — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 25, 2020

Barring a significant change in the standings, the Blue Jays (8th spot) will likely face off against the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the Major-League playoffs.

The Blue Jays compiled a 4-7 record against the Rays during the shortened regular season.