Loading articles...

Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with win over Yankees

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 10:17 pm EDT

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, is congratulated by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Led by their ace Hyun Jin Ryu, the club officially clinched a postseason berth with a 4-1 win Thursday night against the New York Yankees.

Toronto’s last playoff appearance came in 2016, when the club reached the American League Champion series, eventually losing to the Cleveland Indians.

This is the Blue Jays’ first playoff appearance under the guidance of manager Charlie Montoyo, and a first for most members of the team’s young core; a group that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Nate Pearson.

Barring a significant change in the standings, the Blue Jays (8th spot) will likely face off against the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the Major-League playoffs.

The Blue Jays compiled a 4-7 record against the Rays during the shortened regular season.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:28 PM
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened #NB400 north of Canal Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:22 PM
Watch for reduced visibility if you have to head out early in the morning. This is for #Toronto, but less fog west,…
Latest Weather
Read more