Blue Jays beat Yankees 4-1 to secure playoff spot

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, and Randal Grichuk, top, celebrate with Jonathan Villar after Guerrero and Grichuk scored against the New York Yankees on a double by Alejandro Kirk during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Blue Jays secured a post-season berth by defeating the New York Yankees 4-1 at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field.

Regular-season play continues through Sunday and the playoffs will begin Tuesday.

First-round matchups have yet to be determined.

More to come

