Arrest made in connection with hate-motivated incident in Aurora

Hate crime investigators with York Regional Police have arrested a man after damage was done to a rainbow crosswalk in Aurora in late August, just days after it was unveiled.

Police say someone in a pick-up truck drove over the crosswalk located at Yonge Street and Wellington Rd on August 20th, deliberately leaving tire skid marks over the rainbow colours on two separate occasions.

Phillip Simmons, 44, of Newmarket has been charged with two counts of mischief.