Man, 18, arrested in June's fatal shooting in Leaside

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Leaside back in June.

Police said a group of people were sitting in a parked vehicle in the area of Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road, near Eglinton Avenue East, around 7:30 p.m. on June 9 when suspects in another vehicle approached and starting shooting at them.

When police arrived, they found two victims. Maaz Jogiyat, 20, was rushed to hospital where he later died. Another 20-year-old man was not seriously hurt.

Police had issued a warrant for first-degree murder and attempted murder for Maviya Tahir, from Toronto.

In an update on Thursday, Toronto police said Tahir was arrested by York regional police on Tuesday. Police said he has been charged with first-degree murder.