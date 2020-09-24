Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man, 18, arrested in June's fatal shooting in Leaside
by News staff
Posted Sep 24, 2020 7:38 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 7:38 am EDT
Toronto police issued an arrest warrant for Maviya Tahir, 18, in connection with a fatal shooting in Leaside on June 9, 2020. He was arrested on Sept. 22. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Leaside back in June.
Police said a group of people were sitting in a parked vehicle in the area of Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road, near Eglinton Avenue East, around 7:30 p.m. on June 9 when suspects in another vehicle approached and starting shooting at them.
When police arrived, they found two victims. Maaz Jogiyat, 20, was rushed to hospital where he later died. Another 20-year-old man was not seriously hurt.
Police had issued a warrant for first-degree murder and attempted murder for Maviya Tahir, from Toronto.
In an update on Thursday, Toronto police said Tahir was arrested by York regional police on Tuesday. Police said he has been charged with first-degree murder.