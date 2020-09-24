6 Peel elementary schools vandalized since July, police looking for suspects

Peel Regional Police are looking for possible suspects after they say six Peel District School Board (PDSB) elementary schools have been vandalized since July.

Police say there has been an “increase in criminal offences” being committed to PDSB elementary schools in Brampton, with electronic equipment being stole and windows being damaged.

They say the incidents took place in the overnight hours between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. at the following schools:

Fernforest Public School

Shaw Public School

Larkspur Public School

Balmoral Drive Sr. Public School

Aloma Crescent Public School

Eagle Plains Public School

A break and enter and mischief investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.