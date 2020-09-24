Loading articles...

6 Peel elementary schools vandalized since July, police looking for suspects

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 10:55 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

Peel Regional Police are looking for possible suspects after they say six Peel District School Board (PDSB) elementary schools have been vandalized since July.

Police say there has been an “increase in criminal offences” being committed to PDSB elementary schools in Brampton, with electronic equipment being stole and windows being damaged.

They say the incidents took place in the overnight hours between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. at the following schools:

  • Fernforest Public School
  • Shaw Public School
  • Larkspur Public School
  • Balmoral Drive Sr. Public School
  • Aloma Crescent Public School
  • Eagle Plains Public School

A break and enter and mischief investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

