2 more nooses found at Michael Garron Hospital construction site

Two more nooses were found at a construction site at Michael Garron Hospital, a spokesman from EllisDon, the company heading the construction project, has confirmed.

Dustin Luchka told CityNews that Toronto police were contacted and an investigation has been launched.

“We plan to do a full site stand down [on Friday] with our leadership team to address the project team and condemn these actions,” he said in a statement. “We will also be providing access to counsellors for any of our team members who need immediate mental health support and guidance.”

Back in June, two nooses were discovered at the same construction site on Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue.

At the time EllisDon said the nooses were strategically placed and that the act appeared to be racially motivated.

The incident led to an investigation my the Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit.