2 dead after ultralight aircraft crashes on Texas interstate

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two men died after their ultralight aircraft crashed on an interstate in front of a hospital in Central Texas on Thursday, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said a 911 call came in about 11 a.m. that a plane had gone down on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights, located about 60 miles (97 kilometres) north of Austin.

Washko said the two men aboard the Quicksilver MX II Sprint aircraft were taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where they were pronounced dead. He was not releasing their names pending notification of family.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said the single-engine aircraft hit a guardrail on the interstate. He said there were no immediate reports of anyone on the ground being injured.

The aircraft had taken off from nearby Skylark Field Airport in Killeen, Washko said. He did not know the aircraft’s destination.

Washko said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Associated Press

