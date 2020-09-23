Trudeau calls COVID-19 'fight of our generation' in national address

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the battle against COVID-19 the “fight of our generation” in a national address that touched upon the virus response plan, financial supports for Canadians and strengthening the economy.

In the speech that lasted less than 15 minutes, Trudeau reiterated much of what was announced in the speech from the throne earlier in the day.

Trudeau also addressed the rise in cases of COVID-19 across the country and cautioned that the second wave is already underway in Canada’s four biggest provinces – Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

“The numbers are clear. Back on March 13, when we went into lockdown, there were 47 new cases of COVID-19. Yesterday alone, we had well over a thousand,” he said, adding that Canada is on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring.

Trudeau said September’s case numbers have already been decided by the actions of citizens over the past two weeks, but expressed hope that October and the winter could be different.

“It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas,” he said.

Trudeau encouraged people to take the flu shot this year and download the COVID Alert app. He also reiterated public health guidelines about wearing masks, washing hands, limiting your social circle, avoiding undue risks and encouraged vigilance among all Canadians.

“This is no time for parties,” he said. “No one is invincible, neither are your loved ones. We cannot let our guard down now.”