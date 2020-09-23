Loading articles...

Traveller on York Region Transit tested positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 8:33 pm EDT

York Region Public Health has confirmed that a traveller who used York Region Transit last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual travelled on two YRT routes on Tuesday, September 15.

YRT is issuing a public notice for anyone who travelled on the following routes between approximately 3:30 and 4 p.m:

  • route 90 travelling north from Don Mills in Toronto to 16th Ave in Richmond Hill
  • route 16 travelling west along 16th Ave through Richmond Hill and Vaughan

 

If you travelled on the two identified buses during this time, York Region Public Health advises:

  • Monitor yourself for new/worsening signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 until Tuesday, September 29, 2020 (14 days after last possible exposure)
  • If you are currently experiencing symptoms, self-isolate immediately and seek assessment and testing at a COVID-19 Assessment Centre
  • Anyone concerned they have been exposed to COVID-19 or experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19 is encouraged to visit an Assessment Centre for testing
  • Download the COVID-ALERT app; get a phone alert if you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and let others know if you test positive without sharing any personal, health or location information; visit covid-19.ontario.ca/covidalert for more app details and links to download to your Smartphone
