Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Traveller on York Region Transit tested positive for COVID-19
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 23, 2020 8:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 8:33 pm EDT
York Region Public Health has confirmed that a traveller who used York Region Transit last week has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual travelled on two YRT routes on Tuesday, September 15.
YRT is issuing a public notice for anyone who travelled on the following routes between approximately 3:30 and 4 p.m:
route 90 travelling north from Don Mills in Toronto to 16th Ave in Richmond Hill
route 16 travelling west along 16th Ave through Richmond Hill and Vaughan
If you travelled on the two identified buses during this time, York Region Public Health advises:
Monitor yourself for new/worsening signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 until Tuesday, September 29, 2020 (14 days after last possible exposure)
If you are currently experiencing symptoms, self-isolate immediately and seek assessment and testing at a COVID-19 Assessment Centre
Anyone concerned they have been exposed to COVID-19 or experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19 is encouraged to visit an Assessment Centre for testing
Download the COVID-ALERT app; get a phone alert if you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and let others know if you test positive without sharing any personal, health or location information; visit covid-19.ontario.ca/covidalert for more app details and links to download to your Smartphone