Traveller on York Region Transit tested positive for COVID-19

York Region Public Health has confirmed that a traveller who used York Region Transit last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual travelled on two YRT routes on Tuesday, September 15.

YRT is issuing a public notice for anyone who travelled on the following routes between approximately 3:30 and 4 p.m:

route 90 travelling north from Don Mills in Toronto to 16th Ave in Richmond Hill

route 16 travelling west along 16th Ave through Richmond Hill and Vaughan

If you travelled on the two identified buses during this time, York Region Public Health advises: