Toronto doctor shares grim, COVID-19 story of young patient

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 3:07 pm EDT

A critical care doctor with the William Osler health system is sharing a tragic story on Twitter about one of his first COVID-19 patients and it’s a story people of all ages – but especially young people – should hear.

Doctor Shankar Sivananthan says the first patient with the virus that he admitted to the I-C-U was a healthy, 23-year-old who worked at a grocery store.

The young man was heavily sedated and ventilated for over two weeks before he was able to walk and interact and was eventually moved into a regular hospital ward.

“I was looking forward to seeing him on the ward. In April, he was a rare COVID ICU survival story. At 23, he’s supposed to be,” the doctor tweeted.

A few days later, a code blue was called. Sivananthan says it was his patient and that the 23-year-old’s heart had stopped. Even after 30 minutes of CPR, he couldn’t bring him back.

Sivananthan ends his series of tweets about the case by saying “the first patient with COVID I admitted to the I-C-U was 23 years old. He died.”

His post has been retweeted nearly 200 times and liked more than 260 times and climbing.

