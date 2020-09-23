Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto doctor shares grim, COVID-19 story of young patient
by news staff
Posted Sep 23, 2020 3:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 3:07 pm EDT
A health-care worker is pictured after receiving a bagged gift from Prince Edward Island handed out by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Birchmount Hospital in Toronto on Monday, June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A critical care doctor with the William Osler health system is sharing a tragic story on Twitter about one of his first COVID-19 patients and it’s a story people of all ages – but especially young people – should hear.
Doctor Shankar Sivananthan says the first patient with the virus that he admitted to the I-C-U was a healthy, 23-year-old who worked at a grocery store.
The young man was heavily sedated and ventilated for over two weeks before he was able to walk and interact and was eventually moved into a regular hospital ward.
“I was looking forward to seeing him on the ward. In April, he was a rare COVID ICU survival story. At 23, he’s supposed to be,” the doctor tweeted.
A few days later, a code blue was called. Sivananthan says it was his patient and that the 23-year-old’s heart had stopped. Even after 30 minutes of CPR, he couldn’t bring him back.
Sivananthan
about the case by saying “the first patient with COVID I admitted to the I-C-U was 23 years old. He died.” ends his series of tweets
His post has been retweeted nearly 200 times and liked more than 260 times and climbing.
