Loading articles...

Teddy has made landfall in Nova Scotia

A sailboat is moved into the yard after being pulled from the water at the Dartmouth Yacht Club in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Hurricane Teddy is making its presence felt in the Maritimes.As one of its outer bands swept over Nova Scotia this morning, the wind picked up and rain was reported across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The centre of post-tropical storm Teddy made landfall in eastern Nova Scotia Wednesday morning, delivering another round of punishing winds and heavy rain to a province that has already had plenty of both.

Meteorologists say the storm arrived near Sheet Harbour, about 115 kilometres east of Halifax, around 8 a.m. local time.

The large storm was churning out winds over 100 kilometres per hour as it neared the coastline.

On Hart Island, which is north of Canso at the eastern edge of the mainland, a peak gust of 81 kilometres per hour was recorded at 8 a.m.

Overnight, thousands of homes and businesses across Nova Scotia lost power.

By 9:00 a.m., about 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still in the dark, a number that doubled in two hours.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Kipling - the centre lane is blocked with a stalled transport. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning. A beautiful, very warm, summer-like day on the way! #Toronto GTA. Even a bit of humidity.…
Latest Weather
Read more