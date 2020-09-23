Teddy has made landfall in Nova Scotia

The centre of post-tropical storm Teddy made landfall in eastern Nova Scotia Wednesday morning, delivering another round of punishing winds and heavy rain to a province that has already had plenty of both.

Meteorologists say the storm arrived near Sheet Harbour, about 115 kilometres east of Halifax, around 8 a.m. local time.

The large storm was churning out winds over 100 kilometres per hour as it neared the coastline.

On Hart Island, which is north of Canso at the eastern edge of the mainland, a peak gust of 81 kilometres per hour was recorded at 8 a.m.

Overnight, thousands of homes and businesses across Nova Scotia lost power.

By 9:00 a.m., about 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still in the dark, a number that doubled in two hours.