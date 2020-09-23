Loading articles...

Several people fined for attending party in Scarborough

Toronto police have fined 14 people after they were caught attending a party in Scarborough.

Officers were called to a large crowd of approximately 50 people at home in the area of St. Clair Ave. East and Kingston Road.

A total of 14 tickets for $880 were issued to people attending the party for failing to comply with the provincial order restricting social gatherings.

In Ontario, there are only 10 people allowed indoors and 25 people allowed outdoors.

Police are reminding people to keep house parties under control.

