Recommendations in city's response to 'Dundas' name going before committee
Dundas Street sign in Toronto.
The name “Dundas” could soon be no more in the city.
A 20-page report going before the mayors executive committee on Wednesday will offer a number of recommendations and next steps in the city’s response to a petition signed by close to 15,000 people, questioning why the city continues to honour Henry Dundas, who worked to prevent an end to slavery in the late 1700’s.
City staff will present four options to the executive committee: To do nothing, keep Dundas as the legal name, but add ceremonial names or plaques along the street, keep the legal street name, but rename three parks and Yonge-Dundas Square, or change all streets and city assets bearing the Dundas name.
The fourth option is the most expensive for the city, estimated at $3-million.
It is also recommended the public be consulted before a preferred option is brought to council at the start of 2021.
{* loginWidget *}