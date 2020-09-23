Loading articles...

President of Belarus inaugurated despite disputed election

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the far eastern region of Primorsky Krai of Russia in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

MINSK, Belarus — President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasn’t announced in advance.

State news agency Beltra reported that Wednesday’s ceremony is taking place in the capital of Minsk, with several hundred top government official present.

It comes after six weeks of mass protests against the official results of the Aug. 9 presidential election that resulted in Lukashenko’s reelection after 26 years in office in office. The opposition in Belarus has challenged the election as rigged.

According to the official results, Lukashenko, who has run the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist, won 80% of the vote. The United States and the European Union have also criticized the violent police crackdown on post-election protests in Belarus.

During the inauguration ceremony, Lukashenko swore to “serve the people of the Republic of Belarus, respect and protect rights and freedoms of people and citizens.”

After being sworn in, he was handed an ID card of the President of Belarus by the head of the country’s central election commission.

The Associated Press

