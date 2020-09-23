Loading articles...

Power outage darkens much of Venezuela, puts down phones

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

CARACAS, Venezuela — A power outage left parts of Venezuela’s capital and several states in the dark Wednesday, residents and independent observers said.

The internet monitoring organization NetBlocks said the outage that started in the early afternoon darkened much of the South American country. Government officials gave no immediate reports.

NetBlocks said the latest blackout also initially knocked out phone and internet services.

Venezuela’s deepening economic crisis has left the oil nation’s infrastructure fragile. Millions of Venezuelans across most of the country in early 2019 endured a blackout lasting a week.

Critics of President Nicolás Maduro blame corruption and mismanagement by his socialist government, while Maduro accuses his rivals of sabotaging the power grid to stir unrest and force him from power.

The Associated Press

