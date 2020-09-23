Loading articles...

Police searching for suspect in Brampton sexual assault

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

Peel Police are looking for a suspect that was allegedly involved in a sexual assault in Brampton.

According to police, a female victim was assaulted at a multi-retail building in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Parkhurst Square. The victim suffered no physical injuries.

The suspect is described as male, between 35 and 50 years of age with an average build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a red stripe down the side, a jacket with the American flag on it, black shoes with a red or orange line and a black mask.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

 

