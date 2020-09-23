Police searching for suspect in Brampton sexual assault

Peel Police are looking for a suspect that was allegedly involved in a sexual assault in Brampton.

According to police, a female victim was assaulted at a multi-retail building in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Parkhurst Square. The victim suffered no physical injuries.

Stranger Sexual Assault Investigation Commences – https://t.co/NtUXnIUvdg pic.twitter.com/IHyEeX8JJh — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 24, 2020

The suspect is described as male, between 35 and 50 years of age with an average build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a red stripe down the side, a jacket with the American flag on it, black shoes with a red or orange line and a black mask.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.