Man arrested after syringes were left near midtown elementary school

Toronto police say a man is in custody after used syringes were discovered outside a midtown elementary school.

Police have arrested 44 year old Anthony Purchase of no fixed address.

He’s been charged with mischief and failing to comply with probation.

He’s scheduled to appear at college park court on Thursday morning.

Police say a package containing several syringes was left at Eglinton Junior Public School around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Someone recognized the suspect in a very clear image from security camera footage, leading to the arrest.