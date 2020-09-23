Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trudeau warns of second wave in address to the nation
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 23, 2020 7:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 7:25 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference on the third and final day of the Liberal cabinet retreat in Ottawa on Sept. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says much of Canada is already in the second wave of COVID-19.
In a rare address followed a throne speech earlier in the day that laid out the federal government’s plan to guide the country through the pandemic and help revive the economy.
Speaking from his office on Parliament Hill, Trudeau spelled out a troubling scenario for the country.
“In our four biggest provinces, the second wave isn’t just starting, it’s already underway,” he said. “We’re on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring.”
In a plea to the nation, the Prime Minister said people need to take the appropriate measures to protect themselves. He added this is no time for any parties and that no one is invincible to the virus.
Trudeau used the address to highlight his speech from the throne where he vowed the following:
help provinces ramp up testing
extend the wage subsidy for businesses
create a national child care system
national standard for long term care
a green recovery plan for the economy
Like Dr. Tam, the Prime Minister says the country is at a crossroads, adding "we can bend the curve. We can build a stronger future. We can define the change" #cdnpoli