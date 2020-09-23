Trudeau warns of second wave in address to the nation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says much of Canada is already in the second wave of COVID-19.

In a rare address followed a throne speech earlier in the day that laid out the federal government’s plan to guide the country through the pandemic and help revive the economy.

Speaking from his office on Parliament Hill, Trudeau spelled out a troubling scenario for the country.

“In our four biggest provinces, the second wave isn’t just starting, it’s already underway,” he said. “We’re on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring.”

In a plea to the nation, the Prime Minister said people need to take the appropriate measures to protect themselves. He added this is no time for any parties and that no one is invincible to the virus.

Trudeau used the address to highlight his speech from the throne where he vowed the following:

help provinces ramp up testing

extend the wage subsidy for businesses

create a national child care system

national standard for long term care

a green recovery plan for the economy

Like Dr. Tam, the Prime Minister says the country is at a crossroads, adding "we can bend the curve. We can build a stronger future. We can define the change" #cdnpoli — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) September 23, 2020

The Prime Minister stressed that it’s not too late the change the direction of the country.

“We can bend the curve, we can build a stronger future, we can define the change.”