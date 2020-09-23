Peel District School Board apologizes to parent for acts of anti-Black racism

The Peel District School Board has issued a formal apology to a parent and community leader for acts of anti-Black racism.

It’s in relation to a trespassing notice given to Idris Orughu.

Orughu was banned from board properties in March after the PDSB said he was disrespectful during two board meetings the month before, requiring Peel police to intervene.

The board now says the notice of trespass, and the contacting of the police, were acts of discrimination and anti-Black racism.

School Board Supervisor Bruce Rodrigues says acknowledging past mistakes is an important step towards achieving racial equity.