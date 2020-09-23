Loading articles...

Parties agree on hybrid House of Commons meetings through autumn

A House of Commons clerk prepares for the COVID-19 committee to meet in the House of Commons Chamber on April 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The House of Commons will sit this fall with most MPs participating by video link so they can stay physically apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez introduced a motion to set the rules for “hybrid” sittings as the Commons sat for the first time in months this afternoon.

Those include having MPs vote via video conference until a secure remote voting application for smartphones is ready.

The Conservatives have argued for in-person sittings only, with limited numbers of MPs in the chamber.

But the MPs present, including Tories, approved the plan unanimously.

The arrangement is to stay in place until Dec. 11, though MPs could vote to extend it then.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle NB DVP just before Lawrence - ramp lane blocked. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning. A beautiful, very warm, summer-like day on the way! #Toronto GTA. Even a bit of humidity.…
Latest Weather
Read more