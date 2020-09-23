Ontario reports a dip in new COVID-19 case numbers

Ontario is reporting 335 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Wednesday.

The province reported 478 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Tuesday.

258 cases have been resolved.

There are 48,087 confirmed cases in Ontario to date.

More than 35,400 tests were completed.

102 new cases are in Toronto, 79 cases in Peel, 65 cases in Ottawa, and 30 cases in the York Region.

69 per cent of Wednesday’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Wednesday’s new cases is the lowest number the province has seen in 5 days, when Ontario reported 401 new cases.

This drop in number comes the same day the province is expected to share more of its COVID-19 fall preparedness plan.

Premier Doug Ford has already announced that the first part of the strategy will involve a $70-million bill to buy millions of seasonal flu shots on Tuesday.

Toronto, Ottawa and the Peel Region have been the province’s hot spots with the most new cases reported daily.

In efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Ottawa’s chief medical officer released new guidelines that now requires anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, or has symptoms, to self isolate right way. Those rules also apply to anyone who has come into close contact of someone who tests positive for the virus or waiting for results.

Under Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions, 10 people are allowed indoors and 25 people outdoors.