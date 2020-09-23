Loading articles...

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Brampton

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 10:08 pm EDT

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Charolais Boulevard and Torrance Woods shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The male victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say the driver of the car was not injured.

