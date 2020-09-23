Man seriously injured after being stabbed in head

Toronto police say one man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in the head on Wednesday.

Officers received reports of an incident near a residential area around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon at Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard.

A man was found with serious stab wounds to his head and was later rushed to hospital.

They are looking for a male suspect that was seen travelling east on Vaughan. He’s described as being anywhere from 45 to 50 years old with short hair and a beard, last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.