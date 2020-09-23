Loading articles...

Man seriously injured after being stabbed in head

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 4:31 pm EDT

Toronto police say one man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in the head on Wednesday.

Officers received reports of an incident near a residential area around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon at Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard.

A man was found with serious stab wounds to his head and was later rushed to hospital.

They are looking for a male suspect that was seen travelling east on Vaughan. He’s described as being anywhere from 45 to 50 years old with short hair and a beard, last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

