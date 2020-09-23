Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jury to resume hearing testimony in Fredericton murder trial today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 23, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, arrives at provincial court in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The jury, in the murder trial for a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people, returns to a courtroom today after testimony was put on hold last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
FREDERICTON — The trial of a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people resumes today after testimony was suspended last week.
Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen’s Bench told the 12 jurors last Wednesday that the parties needed to discuss unexpected issues before Matthew Raymond’s trial could resume.
Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.
On Sept. 15 when the trial opened, lawyers for Raymond acknowledged their client shot and killed the four people but said he is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
Jurors heard opening statements and reviewed some of the evidence that will be presented during the trial.
The trial is scheduled to resume today at 9:30 a.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.