It's not over: hurricane Teddy pushing dangerous storm surge toward Nova Scotia

HALIFAX — The centre of post-tropical storm Teddy is expected to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia this morning, delivering another round of strong winds and heavy rain to a province that has already had plenty of both.

At 6 a.m. local time, the centre of the storm was about 70 kilometres off the province’s eastern shore, where residents and first responders are particularly worried about flooding caused by a storm surge.

The large storm was churning out winds over 100 kilometres per hour as it neared the coastline.

Overnight, thousands of homes and businesses across Nova Scotia lost power.

By 7 a.m., about 4,500 Nova Scotia Power customers were still in the dark, though the utility said it had already restored electricity to 16,000 customers overnight — most them in western Nova Scotia.

Schools were closed, public transit in Halifax was suspended, many flights were cancelled but no major damage was reported — aside from downed and damaged trees and power lines.

Citizens living in high-risk locations in the Sambro area, Peggy’s Cove and along the eastern shore were asked by Halifax Regional Municipality to make plans immediately to self-evacuate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press