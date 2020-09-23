How conspiracy theories exploded in Quebec

In today’s Big Story podcast, since the beginning of the pandemic, Quebec police estimate threats made against public officials are up about 400 percent. Most of the people arrested for making those threats show evidence of believing in conspiracy theories. In fact, belief in these theories, as well as distrust in the mainstream media, is rising quickly in the province. And not all of these theories are coming from the United States. Some of them are coming from inside the province.

So what should police and governments be doing? Because things seem to be getting dangerous quickly.

GUEST: Jonathan Montpetit, CBC Montreal

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.