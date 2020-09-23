Ford government to reveal more of its COVID-19 fall preparedness plan Wednesday

As the country prepares for a political day like no other, the Ford government is expected to reveal more pillars of its COVID-19 fall preparedness plan on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford announced that the first part of the strategy involved spending $70-million to purchase millions of seasonal flu shots, which he encouraged all residents to get this year.

Ford stopped there, however, promised more details in the coming days.

That was something the opposition slammed, saying it wasn’t nearly enough to address rising COVID-19 case numbers across the province.

The government says its fall plan is complex and covers many areas, which is why it will be unveiled over several days rather than all at once.

Tuesday’s 478 new cases province-wide marked the largest one-day case count since early May, with new infections still surging in Toronto, the Peel Region and Ottawa.