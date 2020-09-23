Loading articles...

Ford government to reveal more of its COVID-19 fall preparedness plan Wednesday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and the Minister of Health Christine Elliott walk to their daily press briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, June 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

As the country prepares for a political day like no other, the Ford government is expected to reveal more pillars of its COVID-19 fall preparedness plan on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford announced that the first part of the strategy involved spending $70-million to purchase millions of seasonal flu shots, which he encouraged all residents to get this year.

Ford stopped there, however, promised more details in the coming days.

That was something the opposition slammed, saying it wasn’t nearly enough to address rising COVID-19 case numbers across the province.

The government says its fall plan is complex and covers many areas, which is why it will be unveiled over several days rather than all at once.

Tuesday’s 478 new cases province-wide marked the largest one-day case count since early May, with new infections still surging in Toronto, the Peel Region and Ottawa.

