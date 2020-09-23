Loading articles...

First direct commercial flight from Israel lands in Bahrain

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The first known direct commercial flight between Israel and Bahrain landed Wednesday in the island kingdom, just a week after it signed a deal alongside the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations.

Flight data showed an Israir Airlines Airbus A320 landed at Bahrain International Airport after a nearly three-hour flight from Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport.

There was no immediate acknowledgement of the flight from the Israeli government, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday spoke by telephone to Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Bahrain’s state-run media did not acknowledge the flight.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:02 AM
#WB401 has reopened at Thickson
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning. A beautiful, very warm, summer-like day on the way! #Toronto GTA. Even a bit of humidity.…
Latest Weather
Read more