First direct commercial flight from Israel lands in Bahrain
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 23, 2020 4:22 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The first known direct commercial flight between Israel and Bahrain landed Wednesday in the island kingdom, just a week after it signed a deal alongside the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations.
Flight data showed an Israir Airlines Airbus A320 landed at Bahrain International Airport after a nearly three-hour flight from Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport.
There was no immediate acknowledgement of the flight from the Israeli government, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday spoke by telephone to Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Bahrain’s state-run media did not acknowledge the flight.
