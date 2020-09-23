Loading articles...

Financials help lift Toronto stock market, U.S. stock markets mixed; Loonie down

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Gains in the financial sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in early trading, while the loonie fell below 75 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.06 points at 16,181.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 161.43 points at 27,449.61. The S&P 500 index was up 2.94 points at 3,318.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 47.71 points at 10,915.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.98 cents US compared with 75.13 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was up 15 cents at US$39.95 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$20.10 at US$1,887.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly five cents at US$3.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

CORRECTIONcharacters

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
NB 410 north of the 401 in the express - the HOV lane is blocked with a stalled bus. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning. A beautiful, very warm, summer-like day on the way! #Toronto GTA. Even a bit of humidity.…
Latest Weather
Read more