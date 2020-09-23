Loading articles...

Etobicoke pub temporarily closes after employee tests positive

Last Updated Sep 23, 2020 at 7:17 pm EDT

Covid-19 samples sit in a refrigerator at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An employee at Firkin on the Bay has tested positive for COVID-19.

The pub is located at 68 Marine Parade Drive near the Lake Shore in Etobicoke.

The pub has temporarily shut it’s doors and in a letter to customers say they are taking necessary steps to ensure that they can reopen when it’s “absolutely safe to do so.”

The employee last worked at the location on September 20 from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Management at the pub say they contacted Toronto Public Health and shared contract tracing details. As per public health officials guidance all employees at the location have gone into self-isolation and will undergo testing before being able to return to work.

 

