Etobicoke pub temporarily closes after employee tests positive

An employee at Firkin on the Bay has tested positive for COVID-19.

The pub is located at 68 Marine Parade Drive near the Lake Shore in Etobicoke.

The pub has temporarily shut it’s doors and in a letter to customers say they are taking necessary steps to ensure that they can reopen when it’s “absolutely safe to do so.”

The employee last worked at the location on September 20 from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Management at the pub say they contacted Toronto Public Health and shared contract tracing details. As per public health officials guidance all employees at the location have gone into self-isolation and will undergo testing before being able to return to work.