Loading articles...

Decision expected for officers in Breonna Taylor case

A protester holds a sign during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police in her home in March. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A grand jury in Kentucky is scheduled to present its findings to a judge in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers who burst into her home at night.

An announcement says the report will be presented Wednesday afternoon in Frankfort.

It comes as people await a decision from Kentucky’s attorney general on whether charges will be filed against Louisville police officers involved in the shooting.

More to come…

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. the 400 express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning. A beautiful, very warm, summer-like day on the way! #Toronto GTA. Even a bit of humidity.…
Latest Weather
Read more